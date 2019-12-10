Home Nation

Tribal dharna in Delhi is politically motivated, alleges All India Banjara Seva Sangh

It remains to be seen how the State and Central governments will try to bring a permanent peace in the agency areas.

Published: 10th December 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of tribals from different states gather for a meeting against reservation for Lambadas at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Monday

Thousands of tribals from different states gather for a meeting against reservation for Lambadas at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjaras are of the view that the Adivasi movement is politically motivated and they averred that it was not possible to remove Banjaras from the Schedules Castes now. 

All India Banjara Seva Sangh national working president Amar Singh Tilwat said the demand of the tribals to exclude Banjaras is not genuine. The 1976 Act got the nod from the President. "The question of excluding Banjaras from STs does not arise now," he argued.

He said that if at all Adivasis felt that injustice was done to them, the government should constitute separate developmental corporations for each caste in STs. "Let the government create a Banjara development corporation, Gondu development corporation and so on, so that the funds will be equally distributed among all the castes," he said.

On the injustice to Adviasis in employment sector, including All India Service (AIS), Amar Singh said exclusion of Banjaras from STs was not the solution. "Let the government increase the reservations for STs and then all the sub-castes in STs will get rightful share in employment as per their population," he said.

He added, "Even if Adivasis feel that injustice was meted out to them, they should not insult Banajara jati." Right from panchayat to Assembly, all the political leaders of STs are moving together and there are no differences. He claimed that of the STs, 80 per cent population belongs to Banjaras, and only 20 per cent were Adivasis.

Some officials feel that the exclusion of Lambadas from ST is not possible. It remains to be seen how the State and Central governments will try to bring a permanent peace in the agency areas. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced that he would personally tour all the agency districts along with chief secretary to resolve the Podu land problems. Rao’s tour to agency areas is yet to commence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Banjara Seva Sangh Amar Singh Tilwat
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp