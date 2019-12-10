Home Nation

Uttarakhand Assembly boils over contentious Shrine Bill

The Bill was tabled by state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj as the processing of the assembly commenced. 

Published: 10th December 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The controversial Shrine Board Bill was tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly on Monday and attracted a heated exchange of words between the government and opposition. 

A commotion ensued as the whole question hour was consumed by protest and adjournment of the assembly by speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The Bill was tabled by state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj as the processing of the assembly commenced. 

Following this, the members of the opposition, including the leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh and senior Congress leader Govind Singh Kunjwal along with several others, gathered together to protest the Bill.

They raised slogans against the state government terming it ‘Dharam Vidrohi’. Hridayesh said, “We demand proper approach from the government on this matter. Such decisions should not be taken without winning the confidence of all stakeholders.”

The government rejected the allegations and said that it is ready for discussion over the Bill. The opposition MLAs continued with their protest even as the house was adjourned two times.

The opposition members refused to leave the even at the time of adjournment. The opposition blamed the government for not being clear about the Bill and also alleged that they were trying to manipulate the people. 

“Government is trying to force its decision in a non-democratic way. The Bill is being brought in without taking priests into confidence and ensuring that the government will not compose and interfere in Char Dham,” said Hridayesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Assembly Uttarakhand Shrine bill
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp