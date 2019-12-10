Uttarakhand Assembly boils over contentious Shrine Bill

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The controversial Shrine Board Bill was tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly on Monday and attracted a heated exchange of words between the government and opposition.

A commotion ensued as the whole question hour was consumed by protest and adjournment of the assembly by speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The Bill was tabled by state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj as the processing of the assembly commenced.

Following this, the members of the opposition, including the leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh and senior Congress leader Govind Singh Kunjwal along with several others, gathered together to protest the Bill.

They raised slogans against the state government terming it ‘Dharam Vidrohi’. Hridayesh said, “We demand proper approach from the government on this matter. Such decisions should not be taken without winning the confidence of all stakeholders.”

The government rejected the allegations and said that it is ready for discussion over the Bill. The opposition MLAs continued with their protest even as the house was adjourned two times.

The opposition members refused to leave the even at the time of adjournment. The opposition blamed the government for not being clear about the Bill and also alleged that they were trying to manipulate the people.

“Government is trying to force its decision in a non-democratic way. The Bill is being brought in without taking priests into confidence and ensuring that the government will not compose and interfere in Char Dham,” said Hridayesh.