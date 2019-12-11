Home Nation

Amit Shah misleading country on Citizenship Bill: Congress

The government is trying to divide the people of the country and divert attention from the problems being faced by them, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters.

Published: 11th December 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" the country on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and claimed that the proposed legislation was a direct attack on the Constitution, aimed at diverting the attention of the people from real issues such as the economic slowdown.

The government is trying to divide the people of the country and divert attention from the problems being faced by them, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters.

Asked if the Congress would approach the Supreme Court against the bill if it is passed by Parliament, he said, "We will explore all possibilities."

"The Home Minister is misleading the country (on Citizenship Amendment Bill). It is a direct attack on the Constitution. It is a direct attack against our fundamental rights and values," Venugopal said.

He also said the Congress has done all preparations for the party's "massive" 'Bharat Bachao Rally' which is going to be held on December 14 here.

"This will be a historic rally against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government," Venugopal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Amit Shah Citizenship Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp