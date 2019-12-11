Army to be deployed in Guwahati, carry out flag marches

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Army will be deployed in Guwahati by Wednesday night, its public relations officer Lt Col P Khongsai said.

"Two columns of the Army are being moved to Guwahati right now and will reach the city soon," he said.

They will be deployed on reaching the city and will carry out flag marches, he added.

Guwahati is the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests in Assam, which are on despite the indefinite curfew clamped in the city.