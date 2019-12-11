Home Nation

Chidambaram appears as advocate in SC for first time after getting bail in INX Media case

Published: 11th December 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader P Chidambaram waves to supporters after release.

Congress leader P Chidambaram waves to supporters after release. | (PHOTO | EPS, ARUN KUMAR)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday appeared as an advocate in the Supreme Court, for the first time after getting bail in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram appeared in the apex court against Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in connection with the hearing in a domestic violence and divorce case.

Interestingly, Sibal and Singhvi had represented Chidambaram for getting bail in the INX Media case.

The former Union Finance Minister was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on December 4 after being granted bail and on Thursday he attended the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The senior Congress leader had on December 4 said that he was happy to have stepped out from the jail and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days.

"I am happy that I have stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days," he said after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram and directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case.

The court has directed Chidambaram not to give press interviews and make public statements with regard to this case. The court also directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount. Chidambaram had sought the bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

The CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case against him. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 this year in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16.

