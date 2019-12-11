Honour killing: Parents held for murdering minor girl in Aligarh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a case of alleged honour killing, a couple were arrested in Atrauli area of Aligarh for allegedly strangling their minor daughter after receiving defamatory remarks regarding her character by the neighbours.

According to police sources, accused father Prakash Chandra and mother Sarbati Devi admitted to having killed their daughter Dina, 16, by strangling her on December 3. The parents claimed that they were feeling extremely ashamed over regular complaints about her from neighbours.

They claimed that they were feeling helpless after getting similar complaints on a fateful day, so they decided to eliminate her. As per their plan, after strangling the girl, they disposed of her body with the help of one of their relatives Ved Prakash. They then got a missing report of their daughter lodged in the local police station to hide their crime.

As per the police sources, the father of the deceased lodged the missing complaint and a case was lodged under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC. Later Ved Prakash was also arrested in connection with the case. But the cops got suspicious when they received the autopsy report which suggested that the minor had died at least 24 hours before the parents lodged her missing complaint.

Later, it also came to fore that the father of the deceased minor had withdrawn Rs 1.8 lakh to hire a lawyer. This led the cops to interrogate the parents who admitted to their crime.

Next day, the minor's body was exhumed from a field close to their house leading to the arrest of parents and registration of a case under Section 302 and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC against them. Victim's father initially named Ramu and his father Jeetu for the murder of the girl. He had even claimed that Ramu was in a relationship with the deceased.