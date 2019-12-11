Home Nation

New rule to curb university autonomy in West Bengal, claim teachers' bodies

The JUTA and All Bengal University Teachers' Association criticised the rule that said all communications between the two sides would henceforth be routed through the higher education department.

Published: 11th December 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two university teachers' bodies of West Bengal on Wednesday termed a new rule tabled in the Assembly to check direct communications between the chancellor and the varsities as "dangerous" for the autonomy of the educational institutes.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) and the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) criticised the rule that said all communications between the two sides would henceforth be routed through the higher education department.

The governor is the chancellor of all the state-run universities. "The universities will become an extension of the Bikash Bhavan (higher education department headquarters) from now on. Vice-Chancellors who are also academicians are greatly humiliated by the rule," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

"Power to intervene into the academic matters of a university, either at the hands of the governor or the state government, is equally dangerous," ABUTA general secretary Goutam Maity said. However, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the department will never interfere in the academic activities of any state university.

The new law is only aimed at keeping the higher education department posted about any important decision taken by a university at the meeting of its highest-decision making body and to ensure proper fund allotment, he said.

The rule came in the wake of continued acrimonious relations between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress government on various issues including his recent visits to the Calcutta University and Jadavpur University to attend their Syndicate and Court meetings respectively.

The new rule stipulates "Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any State-aided University shall be routed through the (higher education) department." It will also allow vice-chancellors to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies in consultation with the higher education department, and not the chancellor as is the practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jadavpur University Teachers Association All Bengal University Teachers Association Bengal universities autonomy
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp