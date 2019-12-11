Home Nation

Opposition could get numbers against Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha: Azad

The Bill has been rejected by one and all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the senior Congress leader claimed.

Published: 11th December 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the Opposition could get the required numbers in Rajya Sabha against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as parties that supported the BJP in Lok Sabha might vote against the proposed legislation in the wake of nationwide protests.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha alleged that the Bill is "totally discriminatory and unconstitutional".

The Bill has been rejected by one and all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he claimed.

"The northeastern states are burning and there are huge protests in other parts of the country," Azad told reporters.

Asked about the Opposition not having the numbers against the Bill in the Upper House, he said, "Who knows, we may have the numbers. I think a better sense will prevail on most of the regional political parties and they will read through the reasons why this Bill should not be passed."

"I do not think that ever before, the northeastern states have unitedly gone against a bill passed by Parliament," the senior Congress leader told reporters.

Those parties that had supported the Bill in Lok Sabha did not know that there would be such vehement protests against the Bill across the country, he said.

"And seeing these protests, the protests in the Northeast, south India, north India, central India and the Opposition by all religions and castes. Be it the intellectuals, the media, there is hardly any right-thinking Indian who is not against this bill," Azad said.

"Considering all this, I think those political parties who backed the BJP in getting the Bill passed (in Lok Sabha), after seeing the prevailing atmosphere in the country, may vote against the Bill (in Rajya Sabha)," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress Rajya Sabha Citizenship Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp