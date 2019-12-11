Home Nation

Opposition speaking Pakistan's language on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: PM Narendra Modi

Sources quoted Modi as telling BJP parliamentarians to bust the 'myths' being spread about the bill and that its passage in Parliament should not be the end of the matter.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra modi with other ministers during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra modi with other ministers during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the opposition of speaking Pakistan's language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and asserted that the proposed legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history.

ALSO READ| Attempt by 'Modi-Shah government' on ethnic cleansing of Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi said that the bill is as 'historic' as the government's decision to nullify Article 370. "People who fled religious persecution have long lived a life of "uncertainty" in India and will get 'permanent relief' once the proposed law comes into effect," the prime minister said.

Sources quoted Modi as telling BJP parliamentarians to bust the "myths" being spread about the bill. He said that its passage in Parliament should not be the end of the matter and they should inform the masses about its details, it is learnt.

LIVE COVERAGE| Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties are speaking the language of Pakistan on the bill, the sources quoted Modi as saying. His remarks were in apparent reference to the claims of parties such as the Congress and the Trinamool Congress that the bill discriminated against Muslims and violated the Constitution. "will be written in 'golden letters'," he asserted.

Joshi told reporters that the government is "100 per cent" sure of the draft law's passage in the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ| Answer queries on Citizenship Bill before expecting support in RS: Shiv Sena to govt

Turning the focus to the upcoming budget, Modi told BJP MPs to gather feedback from all sections of society, including farmers, traders, the poor, businessmen and industrialists, and share the inputs with the finance minister.

He also asked MPs to give a standing ovation to the party's big win in the Karnataka bypolls, noting that it has bagged some seats it never won earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Narendra Modi Pralhad Joshi Opposition Pakistan language
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp