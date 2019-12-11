Owaisi blasts Shiv Sena over Citizenship Amendment Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shiv Sena’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament has not gone down well with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who on Tuesday described Shiv Sena’s apparent reversal in stance on CAB as ‘bhangra politics’. “This is bhangra politics. It is politics of opportunism,” Owaisi said while speaking to media persons.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that CAB was an attempt to divide the country. However, his party backed BJP on Bill. Now, it plans to take a sharp U-turn in RS, with Thackeray saying that his MPs would back the contentious law only if the government accepted its suggestion to hold back voting rights for brand-new citizens for 25 years.

Meanwhile, Owaisi also claimed that the government was bringing Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Owaisi said that even if the bill is passed by Parliament, he will “knock on all doors” in the country and keep his point of view in front of the people.