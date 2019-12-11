Home Nation

PSLV to set milestone with 50th flight on Wednesday

The vehicle will lift off with satellite Duchifat 3, designed and built by three Israeli school students, from Sriharikota launch site

Published: 11th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scheduled for lift-off on Wednesday, the PSLV-C48 mission will mark a milestone on many counts in the history of the evolution of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The C48 mission would be the 50th flight of the PSLV, described as the ISRO’s reliable workhorse over the years. But there is more that makes the 50th flight special. For the first time, the vehicle would liftoff with a satellite called Duchifat 3, designed and built by three Israeli school students, from ISRO’s Sriharikota launch site. The students have already reached Sriharikota to witness the launch of the satellite.

Moment of pride for VSSC
The 50th flight of the PSLV is also a moment of pride for Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programmes of ISRO. According to VSSC scientists, it took around 26 years to reach the ‘50th flight’ fete. The first developmental flight PSLV-D1 was launched on September 20, 1993, but it was a failure.

But within a year, the VSSC scripted success with PSLV-D2. Since then, it conducted 40 flights in a row without a single failure, until the PSLV-C39 Mission turned unsuccessful in August 2017. However, when assessing its overall performance -- including the initial three developmental flights and 46 operational flights, the PSLV has emerged as one of the most reliable and versatile workhorses of the country’s space programme. 

Five variants
The PSLV has five different variants viz., PSLV-G, PSLV-XL, PSLV- CA, PSLV-DL and PSLV-QL. The launch vehicle is mainly used for sending remote sensing satellites into Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO). The PSLV has also launched over 45 Indian payloads including Chandrayaan 1 and Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) space crafts and 310 satellites of 33 countries.

 The C37 mission has the record credit of placing as many as 104 satellites into orbit in a single launch. It can also be used for sending satellites into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) satellites, which the country used for navigation for defence and civilian applications, were sent into GTO using PSLV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSLV-C48 ISRO Sriharikota
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp