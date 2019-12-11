Home Nation

Thackeray government illusive of portfolio allocation even after almost two weeks

Also, the week-long winter session of Assembly at Nagpur will see only the debate over Governor’s address and the supplementary demands

Published: 11th December 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under CM Uddhav Thackeray is yet to allocate portfolios to the ministers even as it is almost two weeks after it took the oath.

While the leaders have been denying the possibility of discontent over the portfolio allocation and giving newer deadlines for the announcement of portfolio allocation, it is not being done.

On Wednesday Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde said that the portfolio allocation is being finalized and CM Uddhav Thackeray will make an announcement in this regard very soon. However, sources have said that differences over allocation of portfolios are severe and that the Congress has warned of quitting the government if the party couldn’t get the desired portfolios.

A senior Congress leader on Wednesday said that the Shiv Sena is likely to keep Home and Urban Development portfolios while the NCP, the second-largest bloc in the 288-member Assembly, might get Irrigation, Housing and Finance and the Congress, which has the lowest 44 MLAs among the three ruling constituents, might have to be content with Revenue, Energy, Education and PWD departments.

The NCP’s claim on the DCM’s post as well as the home and the PWD departments is said to be the contentious issue between the three parties which has halted the announcement of portfolios.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader said the party is miffed over not getting key portfolios.

“We should get either Housing or Industries department. The portfolio allocation is not yet approved by the Congress high-command,” he said adding that senior Congress leaders were in Mumbai in an attempt to sort out the issue but the talks have failed.

Meanwhile, the week-long winter session of Assembly at Nagpur will see only the debate over Governor’s address and the supplementary demands. Apart from seven private bills, no business - not even question-answer session - will be transacted during the session. This may see the unprecedented scene of ministers without portfolios conducting the government business during the assembly session. The Cabinet expansion will take place after the conclusion of the winter session of the state legislature on November 21.

