Two wanted history-sheeters arrested in Thane near Maharashtra

The two accused last month allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from a woman, who was getting some repair work done at her home in Shree Nagar locality.

By PTI

THANE: Two history-sheeters, wanted in connection with several offences including extortion and attempt to kill a woman, have been arrested by police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 27 criminal offences were registered against the accused, Ganesh Sudhakar Jadhav alias Kalya Ganaya (35), and seven against the other one, Rajesh Shukhlal Kurekar alias Nakhwa Babu (34), Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash Nilewad told reporters.

He said that the two accused last month allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from a woman, who was getting some repair work done at her home in Shree Nagar locality here. "When the woman lodged a police complaint, the accused attacked her with a sword, causing injuries to her," he said.

He added that as the police launched an extensive search for them, the accused kept on shifting their locations to evade arrest. "Finally, acting on a specific tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught the two men from the Wagle Estate area here on Monday," Nilewad said.

Jadhav was externed from Thane, neighbouring Mumbai and Raigad districts some years back and booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, he said, adding that Kurekar was externed last year.

The official said that search was on for another person, identified as Prem Ugamsingh Rajput, who was also allegedly involved in attacking the woman and bid to extort money from her. "The two arrested accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act," he added.

