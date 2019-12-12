Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks cancellation of Ratul Puri's bail

A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case connected to the AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar had granted bail to Puri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The court had also directed Puri not to tamper with evidence and also that he should not contact or influence any witness connected to the case. He was further directed to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.

