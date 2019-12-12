Home Nation

Amid protest from Opposition, Finance Minister​ introduces bill to amend insolvency law

Explaining the rationale, Sitharaman said the amendment has been necessitated because there was lot of doubt in the mind of small home buyers and others.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amid protests from the Opposition that demanded the bill to be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny.

The amendments seek to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring-fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016, has already been amended thrice.

The latest changes pertain to various sections as well as introduction of a new section.

Explaining the rationale, Sitharaman said the amendment has been necessitated because there was lot of doubt in the mind of small home buyers and others.

"Some amendments were required in addition to what we did in July. Therefore, we have come back," she said.

Acknowledging that a two-day mandatory notice had not been given in this case, Sitharaman said: "It is in response to development which we see in the economy....Please do helps us to respond to the economy as all of us are equally concerned."

Opposing the introduction of the bill without following the mandatory two-day notice, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said one after another amendment was brought in the IBC and it implied "inconsistency" of the government in managing the economy.

He also pointed to the rule that no bill could be introduced until copies were made available two days in advance.

The bill was circulated among the members in the morning, Chowdhury said, adding, the objection was that the ministry had been taking the entire Parliament for a ride.

He requested the Speaker to send the Bill to a parliamentary standing committee, which was supported by Saugata Roy of the TMC.

Amidst the war of words, the Speaker intervened and said he had allowed the minister to introduce the Bill due to paucity of time.

The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The first amendment was passed by Parliament in July.

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, it seeks to amend Section 7 of the IBC to insert certain provisions specifying a minimum threshold for certain classes of financial creditors for initiating insolvency resolution process.

It also seeks to amend section 227 of the Code so as to clarify that the insolvency and liquidation proceedings for financial service providers may be conducted with such modifications and in such manner as may be prescribed.

In addition, five other amendments were moved through the bill for further strengthening insolvency process.

These amendments are aimed at removing certain difficulties being faced during insolvency resolution process to realise the objectives of the code and to further ease doing of business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha Winter Session of Parliament
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp