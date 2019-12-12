'Atmosphere of fear being created': Naqvi slams IUML for moving SC against Citizenship Bill

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which was passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "They (IUML) wanted to continue with the partition. The Bill is not at all unconstitutional and is not targeting any particular community.

He asserted that people who were facing humiliations from the past several decades will now be able to exercise the rights. "People will now get the desired respect," he said.

"It is unfortunate that some of our Congress friends are opposing this Bill. Some of the people are also creating an atmosphere of fear over the Bill," he added.

Four petitioners including Lok Sabha MPs Kunhalikutty PK, Navas Kani, ET Mohammed Basheer and Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab of IUML will also speak to media after filing the plea.

Opposition parties and locals in northeastern states are staging protest against the passage of the CAB 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.