Citizenship Bill: Two die of bullet injuries in Assam, mobile internet cut in Tripura, Meghalaya

While Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew, mobile internet services remain suspended in 10 districts.

Army personnel attempt to control protestors during an agitation against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tezpur. (Photo | PTI)

Two anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protestors died of bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Thursday, PTI reported officials as saying. As the protests spread across the north-eastern states, mobile internet and messaging services have been cut in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya has been protesting since Monday after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with lone National People's Party Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma supported the controversial Bill. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday left Shillong for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge upon him to put in strong measures to ensure protection of Meghalaya following the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the parliament.

Sangma is accompanied by a team of his cabinet ministers and senior members of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

On Wednesday, the chief minister along with other ministers met Governor, Tathagata Roy urging to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance and bring Administrator's Rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

"A team of cabinet ministers would meet the Home Minister and urge upon the Centre to find provisions to keep strengthening so that more insulation can be given to the people of the state," Sangma said. "We wanted that Meghalaya as a whole should be exempted from the CAB and would again discuss this with the home minister." 

On the demand of enforcing the Inner Line Permit in the state, Sangma said that the government has been discussing with different organizations and the government also has been debating on this issue internally.

"We also have an ordinance in which the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act is being amended.

The provisions made by the state are within our control and if the ordinance is approved, it will be a mechanism which will serve the same purpose like an ILP," he said.

Sangma said the governor has assured to take a call on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, after listening to all clarifications that the government has given on issue related to the Ordinance. "The governor sought some clarifications during the discussions and all doubts were cleared," he said.

(With agency inputs)

