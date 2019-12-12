Citizenship Bill: Two die of bullet injuries in Assam, mobile internet cut in Tripura, Meghalaya

By Online Desk

Two anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protestors died of bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Thursday, PTI reported officials as saying. As the protests spread across the north-eastern states, mobile internet and messaging services have been cut in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya has been protesting since Monday after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with lone National People's Party Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma supported the controversial Bill. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday left Shillong for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge upon him to put in strong measures to ensure protection of Meghalaya following the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the parliament.

Indian Army officials: Assam Rifles managing the situation in the restive areas of Assam and Tripura. Prompt action by columns helped bring normalcy. (Pic Source: Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/QIqWMfgtuD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Sangma is accompanied by a team of his cabinet ministers and senior members of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.



ALSO READ | One killed as Assam burns over Citizenship Bill, Army deployed, internet services suspended for 48 hours

On Wednesday, the chief minister along with other ministers met Governor, Tathagata Roy urging to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance and bring Administrator's Rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

"A team of cabinet ministers would meet the Home Minister and urge upon the Centre to find provisions to keep strengthening so that more insulation can be given to the people of the state," Sangma said. "We wanted that Meghalaya as a whole should be exempted from the CAB and would again discuss this with the home minister."



ALSO READ | Assam anti-CAB protests: BJP and RSS under fire, houses of CM Sonowal, other top leaders attacked

On the demand of enforcing the Inner Line Permit in the state, Sangma said that the government has been discussing with different organizations and the government also has been debating on this issue internally.

"We also have an ordinance in which the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act is being amended.

The provisions made by the state are within our control and if the ordinance is approved, it will be a mechanism which will serve the same purpose like an ILP," he said.

Sangma said the governor has assured to take a call on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, after listening to all clarifications that the government has given on issue related to the Ordinance. "The governor sought some clarifications during the discussions and all doubts were cleared," he said.

(With agency inputs)