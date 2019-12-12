Landmark day for India, ethos of compassion and brotherhood: PM Modi on Citizenship Bill 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood.

The bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years" he wrote on Twitter.

A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood!



Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill.



This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

Modi also expressed gratitude to all members of Rajya Sabha who voted in favour of the bill.

Rajya Sabha approved the bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it.

Besides BJP and its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR-Congress.