Madhya Pradesh woman given 'triple talaq', raped by tantrik in name of 'halala'

Aleem Khan, City Superintendent of Police said that the accused were arrested and produced before a court, they have been sent to jail.

By ANI

BHOPAL: A woman was allegedly given 'triple-talaq' by her husband and then raped by a tantrik on the pretext of 'halala' in Bhopal. Both the accused have been arrested, said police.

Aleem Khan, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) said, "Both the accused were arrested and produced before a court, they have been sent to jail."

"On November 23, a man gave triple talaq to his wife after a dispute broke out between them.

"Later, the man tried to resolve the matter with his wife. One tantric told the man that the woman needs to do halala, for which the man agreed," he added.

The tantrik took the woman to a flat and raped her in the name of 'halala', the police official said.

"After that, even the husband refused to let his wife stay with him. Later the woman filed a complaint and action has been taken against her husband under the Muslim Women Protection Act. A case has also been registered against the tantrik," said Khan.

