Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee convenes party meet to chalk out strategy for countering citizenship bill

Mamata Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday convened a meeting of party MPs and MLAs on December 20 to devise the party's strategy to counter the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail, a party leader said.

ALSO READ | Assam anti-CAB protests: BJP and RSS under fire, houses of CM Sonowal, other top leaders attacked

"An emergency meeting has been convened by the TMC chief on December 20. All leaders, including district presidents, MPs and MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting without fail. A strategy will be chalked out to counter Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," he said.

According to party sources, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose services have been hired by the Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly elections, will also be present at the December 20 meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC Citizenship Bill NRC
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp