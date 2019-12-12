MJ Akbar tried to kiss me, forced me to quit, testifies journalist amid laughter from his lawyers

By Online Desk

During the hearing of a defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against one of the victims of sexual harassment, a senior journalist alleged that he had made an attempt to forcibly kiss her.

She also alleged that he had touched her inappropriately. However, when Wahab began narrating her testimony, there were chuckles and whispers of laughter from the opposition side.

READ: MJ Akbar case - Refrain from making 'personal remarks' on lawyers in public, Court tells media

Ghazala Wahab, a senior journalist who is a defence witness in the defamation case, recounted the incidents that took place after she joined 'The Asian Age' in 1994.

In the court, she revealed that MJ Akbar would often call her to his cabin on pretext of work and then grab her waist, touch her private parts.

She also claimed that despite approaching the Bureau Chief, she did not get any help adding that she tried to say 'no' to him but he was not willing to accept it.