Home Nation

Northeast burning, it's a repeat of Jammu and Kashmir, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the entire country is very bad, be it the central or southern part, or even Delhi.

Published: 12th December 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) passed by Parliament unconstitutional, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday that the entire northeast is "burning" in protest against the legislation, and what is happening in the region is a repeat of what happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said the Congress has been trying to highlight that the bill "violated" constitutional provisions and the government was "suppressing" the voice of people from the northeast.

ALSO READ | One killed as Assam burns over Citizenship Bill, Army deployed, internet services suspended for 48 hours

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance earlier in the day to the people of Assam, the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests, that their culture and rights would not be affected, Azad said assurances don't really matter when people are being "killed".

"By imposing Section 144 (restricting assembly of four or more people), curfew and ordering lathi-charge, and not allowing people to speak out, you are killing them.

Do assurances really matter thereafter? It is same as what has happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening in the northeastern states is a repeat of what has happened in J&K," he told reporters here.

"The entire northeast is burning," he said.

"There is not even a single state in the northeast which is not burning. We wanted to say this. And the government's claim that they have given some concession to the northeast is wrong as it has not given any concessions."

He said the situation in the entire country is very bad, be it the central or southern part, or even Delhi.

"And there is a lot of voice raised against this bill."

"Almost 80-90 per cent of the people are against this bill. They (the govt) have got this bill passed on the basis of numbers," he claimed.

He said every religion and caste is equal.

"So you cannot make any law on the basis of a particular religion. This law is being made for one particular religion. What we are saying is it is against the Constitution and thus is unconstitutional."

He also made a demand that the land of tribals be protected in Leh and Kargil under the 6th Schedule.

"Normally, the land of tribals in north-east is protected.

But, the land of scheduled tribes is not protected in Leh, Kargil and Ladakh," he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Citizenship Amendment Bill Rajya Sabha Citizenship Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp