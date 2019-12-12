Home Nation

Not part of core team but won't quit Maharashtra BJP, confirms Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Pankaj Munde

Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Pankaj Munde. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Pankaj Munde on Thursday said she is no longer a member of the party's state core team but added she won't quit the organisation as yet.

Addressing a rally today in Beed district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, Pankaja said the BJP was free to decide on her continuance in the party.

ALSO READ: After cryptic Facebook post, Pankaja Munde removes 'BJP' from Twitter bio

Pankaja has been organising this annual event for last five years but this year the rally had generated a lot of curiosity in the political circles, amid speculation that she was leaving the BJP after her shock defeat in the October 21 Assembly poll.

The speculation arose ever since Pankaja wrote a controversial post on Facebook stating that in the changed political scenario there was the need for her to see how she could chalk her future path ahead and serve her people.

On Tuesday, she skipped the state BJP core committee meeting in Mumbai.

On Thursday, she announced that she was no longer a member of the core team.

In her speech, Pankaja made a veiled reference to insinuations that she lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde because some BJP leaders (read Devendra Fadnavis) didn't want her to win the seat.

Pankaja said she will be holding a statewide 'Mashal Rally' across Maharashtra starting from January.

Speaking at the rally at Gopinath Gad she said, "I am starting a statewide Mashal Rally in Maharashtra from January next year. I will start my work through the Gopinath Munde Pratishthan from Mumbai office on January 26."

"I will also hold a token fast on January 27 at Aurangabad to attract attention of the government to issues of Marathwada region," she said.

