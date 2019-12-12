Portfolios allocated to Uddhav's ministers, Eknath Shinde gets Home, Jayant Patil gets Finance

By Online Desk

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, which came to power on November 28 after a month-long political drama, has finally announced the cabinet portfolios.



Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been allocated Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD, Tourism and Parliamentary Works, while NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal got the Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources, State Excise departments.



Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena has been given Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth, Employment and Congress leader Nitin Raut PWD Tribal Development, OBC Development, Women and Child Development & Relief and Rehabilitation.



Balasaheb Thorat of Congress gets Revenue, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, while Jayant Patil (NCP) gets Finance and Planning, Housing, Food Supply & Labour.



The portfolio allocation comes amid rumours of differences within the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP alliance in Maharashtra.



Uddhav Thackeray, along with six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- took oath on November 28.



Thackeray will keep the departments not allocated to any minister, the statement said.

The rest of the Cabinet expansion is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.



(With agency inputs)