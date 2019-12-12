Sachin Pilot believes party will take 'good decision about congress leadership'

Home Nation

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said he believed the Congress will take a "good decision" on its national leadership, which will bring it back to power in the states and at the Centre.

Sonia Gandhi was elected interim president of the party when Rahul Gandhi resigned earlier this year in the wake of the Lok Sabha debacle.

"I believe that the party would take a good and meaningful decision on leadership so that it can make a comeback with double force in the states and eventually at the centre," Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

Pilot said the party's position had strengthened in Haryana and Maharashtra after Sonia Gandhi took charge but it is an interim arrangement.

"Interim is in itself a self-descriptive word. This is an interim arrangement and I believe that the party would soon take a decision. It is the job of the working committee and the AICC," he told reporters here.

He said Rahul Gandhi had put forth the party's stance in an aggressive manner, challenging the Union government.

Pilot said the party had kept the youth on the forefront and they should be empowered.

Targeting the Centre for the Citizenship Bill, he said pubic sentiments were against the legislation.

The Centre was neglecting the real issues connected with people's lives and was diverting public attention, he claimed.

"They are not bothered about inflation and the economic slowdown. Either they are not capable of taking effective action or they do not want to do it," he said.

He said the Congress would hold a massive rally in Delhi on 14 December.

Hitting back at Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala who on Wednesday said the Rajasthan Government should take action on illegal liquor smuggling and overloading of vehicles, Pilot said Chautala might not have been well informed because he was new in the government.

"Speaking poorly of other states is not a good thing," he said.

