Supreme Court orders impartial inquiry into encounter of Hyderabad doctor rape-murder accused

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing two public interest litigations seeking an independent probe into the deaths last week.

Published: 12th December 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there should be an "impartial inquiry" into the encounter killings of the four men accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

The Telangana government justified the encounter, saying the accused snatched two firearms and shot at a police party.

"We are of the considered view that there should be impartial inquiry into the encounter deaths of the four people accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana," the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

There are "aspects of your (Telangana) version which needed an inquiry", it observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Telangana government, said no policemen received bullet injuries but got injured in the attack by the accused who were using stone and sticks.

