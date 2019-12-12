Tribal outfits in Tripura call off stir against Citizenship Amendment Bill

By PTI

AGARTALA: The JMACAB called off its indefinite strike against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, following assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The decision to call of the stir was announced after a meeting between JMACAB representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill or JMACAB is an umbrella body of tribal parties and indigenous organisations in the state.

"The chief minister assured us that he will arrange a meeting with the Union home minister at the earliest to share our concern over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

We are happy with the promise," said BK Hrangkhawl, a senior tribal leader who was part of the delegation.

No more protests will be held and the stir has been called off, he said, adding that it was the chief minister who took initiative for the meeting.

Both houses of Parliament has passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.