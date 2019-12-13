App to alert drowsy drivers on roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students from Harvard in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation have come up with an application to alert fatigued drivers while commuting on Indian roads.

After signing the partnership agreement in May 2018, the Harvard Engineering School (HES) began a project in August this year to address some of the major factors around road crashes in India.

Fatigue-related crashes were identified as a major issue on Indian highways and the group developed a prototype — known as RADAR (Real-time Auditory Drowsiness Alert using Radar) — to to alert drivers in real-time if they are feeling drowsy while commuting and costs less than $100.

To prevent fatigue-related crashes, RADAR collects a large number of signals, such as heartbeat and random arm movements.