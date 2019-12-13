Home Nation

Aviation scam: Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide granted bail by Delhi court

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused, saying she was not the main accused.

Published: 13th December 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of co-accused and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a money laundering case related to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines causing losses to state-owned Air India.

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused, saying she was not the main accused.

The ED had arrested Kapoor on October 3 after the court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to her in the case after the probe agency submitted that she was misusing the bail.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one surety of like amount.

"The accused apparently is not the main accused and was on anticipatory bail for a considerable time before she was taken into custody."

"In view of he facts as they are, the application of accused seeking grant of regular bail is allowed," the court said.

"The applicant shall not make any efforts to contact accused Deepak Talwar while he remains in judicial custody directly or indirectly," it added "The applicant shall not contact the absconding accused persons or provide any assistance to then in evading the process of court/investigation.

The applicant shall not contact any of the witnesses examined, being examined or likely to be examined by the ED," the court said.

It added that the accused will not leave the country with its prior permission.

While seeking the bail, senior advocate Hari Haran told the court that the ED had already filed the supplementary charge sheet and she was not required for the further probe and that there was no need to keep her in further custody.

"The applicant (Kapoor) is willing to give an undertaking that she will in no manner, whatsoever, interfere or attempt to interfere with the investigation or the process of administration of justice," he told the court.

He told the court, "The applicant had no direct role in the offence. The court had previously considered the fact that the evidence being of documentary nature there is no likelihood of it being tampered with."

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that the investigation in the case was still on and at a crucial stage.

Rana said that two accused -- Rishi Chauhan and Aditya Talwar -- were absconding.

"Kapoor had tried to influence witness and there is likelihood of her interfering with the investigation knowing her past conduct. It will also delay the process of investigation," the agency told the court.

Advocate A R Aditya, also appearing for the accused, had earlier told the court that several companies, in which Kapoor was a shareholder along with Talwar, received the proceeds of the crime.

Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22, while Talwar was in judicial custody in the case lodged by the ED.

She had sought anticipatory bail claiming that the ED threatened her to take names and also to convince Talwar to give names of government officials or political functionaries, failing which she would be arrested.

Talwar was deported from the UAE in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Yasmin and Talwar to get the names of Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India officials, who had favoured the foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.

The agency had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart of a total of USD 60.54 million allegedly received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009.

Talwar's alleged role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre was also under the scanner.

He was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax department charged him with tax evasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aviation scam Yasmin Kapoor Air India Deepak Talwar
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp