Citizenship Act protests: Efforts on to help stranded passengers in Guwahati, says official

Published: 13th December 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

A charred tractor which was reportedly set on fire by the protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Efforts were being made on Friday to help passengers stranded at the airport, railway station and inter-state bus terminals here, an official said.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at these places due to the indefinite curfew in the city following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Buses were being arranged to transport the commuters stranded at the LGBI Airport, railway station and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) to different parts of the city, a spokesperson of the Kamrup (Metro) district, comprising Guwahati and its adjoining areas, told PTI.

The district administration was also distributing food items and water, besides providing medical assistance to them, he said.

Arrangements were also being made for transporting the stranded train passengers in New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and Bongaigaon in Assam to travel to their destinations.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Guwahati were relaxed on Friday for the transport of essential commodities amid the ongoing curfew, the official said.

Essentials such as food items, vegetables, meat, fish and poultry were allowed to be transported from the wholesellers to the retail stores, he said.

Curfew imposed in Guwahati on Wednesday was extended till indefinite period following violent protests.

The district administration and the Food and Civil Supplies Department have appealed to protestors not to obstruct movement of vehicles transporting the essential items.

The administration has also set up a district control room with phone numbers 0361-2733052, 8255095829 besides a toll-free number 1077 in the deputy commissioner's office here for emergency services.

TAGS
Citizenship Act Citizenship Act protests Assam Protests Assam Curfew
