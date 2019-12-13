Home Nation

Citizenship Amendment Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act 

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

A pedestrain walks past a wall graffiti opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB in Guwahati Monday Dec. 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

