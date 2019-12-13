Guwahati faces water shortage as Citizenship Act protests continue, oxygen in hospitals in short supply 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

With two deaths reported in curfew-imposed Assam due to the ongoing unrest over Citizenship Amendment Bill, normalcy slowly returned to some parts of Assam on Friday.

As of now, the curfew is still imposed in Guwahati but has been lifted for a few hours in Golaghat and Dibrugarh districts. Mobile internet, however, continues to remain suspended.

A few locals came out of their homes to buy essentials from shops that opened on the third day of the curfew.

Security personnel, however, asked them to return to their homes and shop owners to down shutters.

According to sources, because of a limited supply, prices of vegetables have shot through the roof. "Brinjal that was priced at Rs 38 before the curfew is being sold at Rs 120 and cauliflower is anywhere between Rs 120-150," a local said.

Private hospitals in Guwahati are reportedly facing oxygen shortage. Sources say, though the available oxygen can be managed on Friday, they are sure to run out of it by night.

Guwahati that has a population of 22 lakh is suffering because of water shortage since a large majority depend on private tankers. Because of the curfew, these tankers are unable to transport water leading to an acute shortage including drinking water.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has staged a sit-in demonstration for the past 10-12 hours in Chandmari area of the city. Artistes and film stars from the state have also participated in the demonstration.

Because of the ongoing curfew in Assam, other northeastern states are facing an acute shortage of LPG, petrol and diesel.

According to sources, AASU and artistes from Assam are likely to move the apex court against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed by both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Assam, Congress and All India United Democratic Front, have demanded a special assembly session to discuss the issue. BJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan has resigned from the party.