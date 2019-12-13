Home Nation

IAS officer Khemka writes to Haryana CM, says 'pliable' officials flourish 

The 1991-batch officer has asked Khattar to permit him to seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Upset over another transfer -- his 53rd in three decades -- senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, saying while "pliable" officials flourish the honest are given insignificant roles.

The 1991-batch officer has asked Khattar to permit him to seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khemka was transferred to the Archives Department by the Haryana Government in November. Prior to this shifting, he worked as the principal secretary of the Science and Technology Department.

"While the pliable and corrupt continue to flourish in active service and rewarded post-retirement sinecures, the honest is left with small, insignificant posts, fit for much lower ranks," he wrote.

"The corrupt are never brought to book unless they hit the interest of rulers," he said, adding that "governance is no longer a service but a business".

"Only a few fools like me will think and act like trustees of the public faith, hoping against hope that you will not throw this letter into the dustbin," he wrote in the demi-official (DO) letter, dated December 6.

The 1991-batch officer said "personal and extraneous considerations" determining transfers and posting of all-India service officers bypassing the Civil Services Board would sound a death knell to the institution.

"The dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to see a strong India through the creation of an all-India service under Article 312 will be shattered," wrote Khemka.

Anguished over his frequent transfers, he wrote, "I have always suffered the ill-considered and premature transfers silently. My self-imposed restraint should not be interpreted as a sign of acquiescence."

He said a transfer should not be carried out solely on one's wish or desire.

"Some of the transfers I have suffered during your tenure were not in public interest but based on extraneous and personal considerations," he wrote.

On his last transfer in November, Khemka wrote, "Relating to my last posting, I request you to consider the file carefully at your level which points to financial corruption in the award of the GIS-related tenders."

In his letter, Khemka touches upon the fact that the BJP had made alleged irregularities in land deals during the tenure of previous Congress regimes a big issue during the 2014 elections.

"The promise made to the nation at the time of the 2014 elections is now forgotten," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Khemka IAS officer Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp