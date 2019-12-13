NCW chief Rekha Sharma chides Rahul Gandhi over 'rape in India' remark

Home Nation

Earlier in the day, Gandhi refused to apologise for his remark and alleged that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in the North-East.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India' remark.

"What does @RahulGandhi intend to convey by saying 'rape in India'? How come it's so easy to use word Rape so easy? Does he realise how tormenting it can be for women? Two of the states with maximum number of cases, which don't have women Commission has Cong. gov. What about it?" she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi refused to apologise for his remark and alleged that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in the North-East.


ALSO READ: 'Won't apologise', says Rahul as LS adjourned amid din over his 'rape in India' remark

"I will not apologise... I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi Ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set North-East on fire. Just to deflect attention from protests in North-East, this is being made an issue by BJP," he told reporters here.

Both Houses of Parliament today witnessed uproar as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi said that Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said. 

