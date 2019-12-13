Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to cruise on Ganga in Kanpur, five CMs invited

Chief Ministers of two other Gangetic states, West Bengal and Jharkhand, may not attend the Saturday meet.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cruise through the Ganga River in Kanpur on Saturday to review the 'Namami Gange' project and get a first hand experience of the impact of the programme on the holy river.

Twelve union ministers, nine secretaries of Central departments and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar are scheduled to reach Kanpur, late on Friday, to participate in the first meeting of the National Ganga Council on Saturday.

Chief Ministers of two other Gangetic states, West Bengal and Jharkhand, may not attend the Saturday meet. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to confirm her presence at the meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in the midst of Assembly elections.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to announce a slew of measures under the 'Namami Gange' project, which has failed to make a visible change in the waters of the river in the past few years.

Apart from holding the Ganga Council meet in Kanpur, the Prime Minister's programme for a cruise on the river in Kanpur that is considered the most polluted stretch in its journey from Gaumukh to Gangasagar, is designed to send out a clear message that the government now means business on the issue.

Sources in the BJP said that the 'Namami Gange' project would now be a priority sector for the government after the clearing of decks for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Principal secretary, urban development, Manoj Kumar Singh, who visited Kanpur on Thursday along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that all 16 drains discharging 300 MLD of effluents into the river in Kanpur have been permanently tapped from Thursday night.

Yogi Adityanath said that the closure of sewers and drains, which used to add pollutants in the rivers, was making a remarkable difference in the water body's condition.

"The Sisamau nullah which used to discharge 140 megaliters per day (MLD) of sewage waste in Ganga has been tapped by the officials and the waste has now been diverted to Jajamu and Bingawan treatment plants," he said.

The Chief Minister, in fact, turned the Sisamau 'nullah' into a 'selfie point' after the drain was tapped.

Meanwhile, a double-decker steamer for the Prime Minister's Ganga voyage has been brought from Varanasi for the occasion and all the Ghats in Kanpur are being gaily decorated for the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kanpur Ganga Ganga cruise
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp