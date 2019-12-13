Home Nation

Protect your minorities: MEA hits back at Pakistan PM for tweets on CAB

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his scathing comments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman extinguishes a burning tyre left by a protester in Tripura’s capital Agartala on Thursday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his scathing comments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Khan had made it a habit to comment on India’s internal issues. “The Pakistani Prime Minister must take steps to protect the rights of its religious minorities rather than compulsively issue statements,” he said.

Khan, in a series of tweets, slammed the Modi government for “systematically moving with its Hindu supremacist agenda starting with the illegal annexation and continuing siege of J&K”.

“All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims & other minorities in India... As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalised & the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed & war,” Khan said in a series of tweets.
Hitting back, Kumar said such “unwarranted” criticism cannot absolve Islamabad of the “blatant persecution” of religious minorities in Pakistan “which flows from the discrimination imbibed in its Constitution, the draconian blasphemy laws and the apathy of state institutions”.

The MEA spokesperson said Pakistan needed to look inwards and ensure protection of the rights of its minorities rather than commenting on India’s internal affairs.

TAGS
MEA Pakistan PM CAB tweets
