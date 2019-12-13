Home Nation

Restaurants may hike prices if onion remains costlier: AHAR

AHAR is an apex body which has over 8,000 members of big and small scale restaurants in Mumbai.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) on Friday said they may have to hike rates of the dishes that contains onion if the tuber prices does not reach to around Rs 60 per kg level soon in the city.

Onion prices had touched Rs 160-170 per kg in local vegetable markets across Mumbai and its suburbs over the last week.

However, on Monday, prices of the tuber began to fall by up to 30 per cent with onion growers bringing more domestic produce to wholesale markets to get the benefit of the higher prices.

"The onion prices are on a downward trend and have gone down by 30 per cent in Mumbai.

We will wait and watch the trend for a week to 10 days before taking a decision of hiking prices on the dishes that contain onion," AHAR president Santosh Shetty told PTI here.

AHAR is an apex body which has over 8,000 members of big and small scale restaurants in Mumbai.

The rates of onions had increased sharply in the last two months, the tuber which was available in Rs 20 per kg, crossed over Rs 100, Shetty said.

"There are many hotels and restaurants which have cut down on onion-based items.

If this situation continues, we will be left with no option but to increase the prices as we cannot sustain the business," he added.

The AHAR members had called for a meeting of hotel and restaurant owners last week to decide on the future course of action.

In India, especially in Mumbai, onion is used for making gravy in almost all dishes. It is also served as Salad and Topping for free.

But, after the rate hike, the restaurateurs stopped offering it for free.

Average onion prices across major cities have jumped five-fold in the last one year to Rs 101.35 per kg as domestic production in Kharif and late-kharif seasons (summer-sown) is estimated to have declined by 22 per cent.

The untimely prolonged rains in the major onion growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period of September and October damaged the crops.

To curb the rising prices of the tuber the government has taken various measures like creating an onion buffer of about 57,373 tonnes during Rabi 2019, the ban on exports since September 29, facilitation of import, the imposition of stock limit on traders among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onions Onion price
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp