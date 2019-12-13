Home Nation

Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Palghar 

Most of the illegal migrants work in Vasai-Virar belt and locals willingly rent them houses as they pay exorbitant rents.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested in the neighbouring district of Palghar on Thursday, police sources have said.

Nalasopara area of Palghar district houses a large number of illegal Nigerian and Bangladeshi nationals.

Most of these illegal migrants work in Vasai-Virar belt and locals willingly rent them houses as they pay exorbitant rents.

However, such places are now being raided and illegal migrants are being hunted, police said.

On Thursday, seven such illegal migrants were arrested for staying in Virar.

ALSO READ | '2024 deadline for NRC': Shah says all illegal immigrants will be thrown out by then

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Palghar police on Thursday night raided Tirupati Nagar in Arnala, Virar (west).

Seven men, identified as Shahbuddin Haq (40), Shahbuddin Bhuia (36), Rohuamim Ali (29), Mohammed Shaikh (22), Shahalam Shaikh (22), Shaidul Shaikh (20) and Mohammed Shaikh (19) were found staying illegally.

They were working in a nearby fish market, police said.

All of them have been booked under Sections 3 (a) (passport or travel documents for departure from India) and 6 (a) (refusal of passport, travel documents) of the Passports Act and section 14 of the Foreigners Act (remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him), police added.

Last month the Palghar collector had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district for two months.

Under this, the flat owners were directed to inform the police about homes being rented out to foreigners.

Post which, several Nigerian nationals and flat owners were arrested by police in raids in the area. Now, the police is targeting the illegal Bangladeshi migrants, who are concentrated primarily in Vasai-Virar belt, police, the police added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladeshi immigrants india Nigerian immigrants india India CAB Palghar illegal immigrants
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp