Situation in Northeast under control, no major incident, claims Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as violence spread to most of Northeast on Thursday, the Centre said that situation is under control except for some incidents in upper Assam. “No big incident was reported today,” said a senior MHA official who said the decision to suspend internet was taken by the state government after reports from intelligence. The remarks came before four deaths were reported.

The violent protests also spread to Shillong where Union Home Minister is expected to visit on Sunday to attend a function at North-Eastern Police Academy. MHA sources said there had been no change in the schedule. Shillong administration on Thursday imposed a curfew in the city and shut down mobile internet for 48 hours.

On Thursday, a delegation of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill from Tripura, led by Anthony Debbarama, met Shah. After his assurance that their concerns would be taken care of, they have called off their strike, sources said.

Shah also met an IPFT delegation, head of the Tripura royal family Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, and TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia. “Modi government will try to solve their issues in a positive way. I thank them for their appeal to maintain peace and call off the strike,” he tweeted.