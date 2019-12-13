Home Nation

Situation in Northeast under control, no major incident, claims Centre

On Thursday, a delegation of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill from Tripura, led by Anthony Debbarama, met Shah.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora with party MP from West Bengal Pradip Bhattacharya at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as violence spread to most of Northeast on Thursday, the Centre said that situation is under control except for some incidents in upper Assam. “No big incident was reported today,” said a senior MHA official who said the decision to suspend internet was taken by the state government after reports from  intelligence. The remarks came before four deaths were reported.

The violent protests also spread to Shillong where Union Home Minister is expected to visit on Sunday to attend a function at North-Eastern Police Academy. MHA sources said there had been no change in the schedule. Shillong administration on Thursday imposed a curfew in the city and shut down mobile internet for 48 hours.  

On Thursday, a delegation of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill from Tripura, led by Anthony Debbarama, met Shah. After his assurance that their concerns would be taken care of, they have called off their strike, sources said.  

Shah also met an IPFT delegation, head of the Tripura royal family Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, and TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia. “Modi government will try to solve their issues in a positive way. I thank them for their appeal to maintain peace and call off the strike,” he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment BIll Northeast protests
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp