SP leader Richa Singh accused of threatening contractor

Richa Singh has been accused of demanding money from the contractor who has been tasked with carrying out the construction work in the hostel.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Former Allahabad University Students Union (AUSU) president and now Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Richa Singh, has been accused of threatening the contractor and stopping the work going on in the women's hostel in the university premises.

She has also been accused of demanding money from the contractor who has been tasked with carrying out the construction work in the hostel.

According to a complaint lodged early this month with the university registrar by the executive engineer, Richa Singh has been threatening the contractor Sanjay Kapoor on the phone.

Kapoor said that Richa Singh had also threatened to implicate him in a case of molestation if he did not give her the required commission.

"She told me that if she did not want, I would not be able to do any work in the hostel. If you want to work here, you will have to deal with me," the contractor said.

The contractor further said that Richa had told him to 'follow the system' or else stop work.

Playing out the audio clip of the conversation, the contractor is heard telling her that the work had been allotted to him much before she was elected to the AUSU.

She is heard telling him to meet her and 'settle' things and also threatened to stall his entry into the hostel if any of his men misbehaved with the girls.

University officials, when contacted, refused to comment on the incident, but said that they would take 'necessary action at the appropriate time.'

Richa Singh has been a controversial figure throughout her tenure as the AUSU president.

Earlier this month, she was served an eviction notice by the university officials for having overstayed in her hostel room.

The varsity's public relation officer (PRO), Chitranjan Kumar had posted a notice issued to Singh, dated November 29, wherein she was asked to vacate room number 301 allotted to her at the Hall of Residence-I which is one of the hostels.

