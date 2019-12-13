Speaker indicates complaint against Rahul sent to privilege committee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday indicated that a breach of privilege complaint filed by BJP member Pragya Thakur against Congress' Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist has been sent to the privilege committee.

Addressing a press conference, Birla said he had sent complaints against different members to committees concerned and that it is now for these panels to decide if a case is made out or not.

During the Winter Session of the Parliament, Thakur had sparked a row by praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, with Gandhi calling her a terrorist on Twitter.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had apologised in the Lok Sabha and then moved a breach of her privilege complaint against Gandhi.