Speaker indicates complaint against Rahul sent to privilege committee
Om Birla said he had sent complaints against different members to committees concerned and that it is now for these panels to decide if a case is made out or not.
Published: 13th December 2019 08:13 PM | Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:38 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday indicated that a breach of privilege complaint filed by BJP member Pragya Thakur against Congress' Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist has been sent to the privilege committee.
Addressing a press conference, Birla said he had sent complaints against different members to committees concerned and that it is now for these panels to decide if a case is made out or not.
During the Winter Session of the Parliament, Thakur had sparked a row by praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, with Gandhi calling her a terrorist on Twitter.
Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had apologised in the Lok Sabha and then moved a breach of her privilege complaint against Gandhi.