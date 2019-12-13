Home Nation

Thousands block NH6 in West Bengal's Howrah in protest against Citizenship Act

Published: 13th December 2019 04:02 PM

A scooterist rides past charred vehicles which were allegedly set on fire by the protestors during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ULUBERIA: Thousands of people from the Muslim community, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, blocked the National Highway 6 at Uluberia in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday.

The protestors, with national flags in hands, gathered at the spot around 2.30 pm and blocked the highway, one of the major roads that connects Kolkata to rest of the country.

No policemen were seen at the spot as the protestors sat on the road, set tyres on fire and brought traffic to a standstill.

"We do not want India to be divided, we want to protect the Constitution. We are for a secular West Bengal and against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC," said Maulana Ghulam Mustafa of the local Boro Masjid who was leading the agitation.

"The amended Citizenship Act and the NRC are actually a plan of the central government to divide the people on the basis of religion. Will not allow that," he told PTI.

Mustafa said the district magistrate or the sub-divisional officer will have to meet the protestors and listen to their demands, otherwise the blockade will continue.

