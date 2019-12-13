Home Nation

Two dies as Nagpur Government Medical College's roof collapses

A 66-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were killed on Thursday evening after the roof of a porch at the GMCH's skin department collapsed.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: A day after the roof of a porch collapsed in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, killing two people, police on Friday registered a case of causing death by negligence against unidentified persons.

"We have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against unidentified persons.

We have started checking records, including sanctioned building plan.

Initial probe shows the roof was constructed without the support of a concrete pillar," said Inspector Mukunda Salunkhe of Imambada police station.

"The building was constructed in 1985. If the porch was constructed flouting the sanctioned building plan, then action will be taken against the contractor," Salunkhe added.

The victims- Devnath Bagde (66), who was undergoing treatment at the hospital and Vanita Waghmare, who had come to meet a patient- got buried under the debris after the porch collapse.

