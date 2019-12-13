Home Nation

Uttarakhand to set up mother waiting centres for pregnant women

The aim behind the proposal is to minimize problems faced by women in remote hilly areas who are unable to reach the hospital in time for medical assistance. 

Published: 13th December 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

These centers will provide facilities to pregnant women prior to their delivery.

These centers will provide facilities to pregnant women prior to their delivery.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: To minimize casualties due to delay in reaching hospitals, Uttarakhand state government has proposed mother waiting centres for pregnant women in hill districts of Uttarakhand. 

Amita Upreti, director-general of the health department, Uttarakhand said, "The initiative is aimed at providing much-needed care to pregnant women of remote areas where accessibility is the main problem. The proposal is being drafted and soon it will be a reality."

These centers will provide facilities to pregnant women prior to their delivery.

The aim behind the proposal is to minimize problems faced by women in remote hilly areas who are unable to reach the hospital in time for medical assistance. 

The centres will be within 500 meters to one kilometre of range so that medical help can be provided on time.

Casualties have been reported in hilly areas of Uttarakhand due to delay in reaching the hospital owing to difficult terrain and unavailability of medical facilities nearby. 

According to a report released by central government last month, Uttarakhand fared well in terms of maternity mortality report.

In the report, the hill state is said to be recording 89 deaths per lakh deliveries between 2015 and 2017 as against the national average of 122.

Last year, taking serious note of rampant child marriages in the state which resulted in early pregnancy risking females lives, Uttarakhand HC directed the state government to enforce the provisions of Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006. 

The court had also directed the state government to appoint 'Child Marriage Prohibition Officers' in each district of Uttarakhand state and give 'due publicity' to the Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand mother waiting centres Uttarakhand Amita Upreti
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp