Home Nation

Vaishno Devi shrine receives season's first snowfall, Kashmir cut-off from outside world

The officials said the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of the Jammu region witnessed first snowfall of the season, forcing suspension of the helicopter service to the pilgrim site.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: The famous Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills experienced the season's first snowfall as moderate to heavy snow and rains lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Friday disrupting normal life, officials said.

Snowfall ranging from five inches to over three feet has accumulated at various places, especially in Kashmir, which remained cut-off from the rest of the country following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the second day and cancellation of all flights to and fro the Srinagar airport for the seventh day, they said.

"As expected widespread moderate to heavy snowfall occurred in most parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and is still continuing. The present condition is likely to prevail for the next 12 to 24 hours," Director, Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said.

However, he said significant improvement in weather, including visibility in Kashmir, is expected from Saturday onwards, while another spell of lesser intensity is likely to hit the region on December 20-21.

The officials said the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of the Jammu region witnessed first snowfall of the season, forcing suspension of the helicopter service to the pilgrim site.

However, the pilgrims continued their journey by foot to pay their obeisance at the shrine.

Besides Bhawan, Bahiron Ghati, Sanjichhat and Himkoti and the serpentine route in the shrine area received nearly one feet of snow till this afternoon, the officials said.

After heavy rains on Thursday, the residents of Srinagar woke up to a thick layer of snow, third this season, when it was still continuing.

The city had recorded around five inches of snow till Friday afternoon.

The snowfall threw life out of gear as the day temperature in the city plummeted several degrees, while the night temperature also marked a dip to settle at minus 1 degree Celsius, which is, however, normal during this part of the season, the officials said.

They said the snowfall was widespread in Kashmir with the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir recording over two feet of fresh snow.

The snowfall forced the closure of the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the second day on Friday.

The highway was closed for traffic Thursday evening after heavy snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley, the officials said, adding over three feet of snow had accumulated on the ground at the tunnel towards the Kashmir side till Friday afternoon when it was still snowing.

They said efforts are on to clear the highway for traffic, but operations are being hampered by continuous heavy snowfall.

The air traffic to the valley remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day due to heavy snowfall, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The operation had to be cancelled for the past six days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

Jammu, which was lashed by heavy rains since Thursday afternoon, recorded a fall of two degrees in the night temperature which settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch down from the season's average, the officials said.

People in the city were seen gathered around roadside bonfires at various places to keep themselves warm in the wake of the continuous rains and chilly conditions.

Reports of heavy snowfall was also received from high altitude areas of the Jammu region, including Ramban, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Kathua districts.

Two-and-a-half-feet of snow was also recorded in the famous hill resort of Patnitop, the star attraction for tourists visiting Jammu during winter, the officials said.

Leh in Ladakh was the coldest recorded place with a minimum of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Drass in Kargil district at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The high altitude areas of Kargil, including Zojilla along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, recorded heavy snowfall, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaishno Devi Kashmir Snowfall Kashmir Weather
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp