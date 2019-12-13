Will not allow implementation of amended Citizenship Act in Assam: Pro-talk ULFA faction

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The pro-talk faction of the ULFA on Friday asserted that the amended Citizenship Act, if implemented, would threaten the identity and existence of the people of Assam.

Addressing a protest rally organized by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) here, Arabinda Rajkhowa, the ULFA pro- talk faction chairman, claimed that that outfit, under no circumstances, would allow the enactment of the law.

"The amended Citizenship Act threatens the existence of the people of Assam, their right to live securely on their own land. If implemented, it will destroy Assam. We will not allow that under any circumstances," Rajkhowa said.

Assam has a long history of struggle against injustices meted out to its people, he noted.

"People in this state have been fighting for their rights since 1979. We will continue our fight against any measure that threatens to destroy our motherland."

"We are united in this protest against the law, and will not stop our agitation till it is revoked," Rajkhowa said, adding that "no vested interests" would be allowed to weaken the movement.

Anup Chetia, the general secretary of the outfit, maintained that the amended Act was not acceptable to the people of the state.

"We must continue our protest to get the Act revoked at any cost," Chetia added.