5-year-old sexually assaulted by teenage neighbour in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twin shocking incidents of alleged sexual assaults with a five-year-old girl and a Class V student have been reported from two different areas of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Even more shockingly, the Class V student alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a student inside the latch-less toilet of the private school, where she studies.

In the first case, a 15-year-old teenager was detained on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting the five-year-old daughter of a neighbour in Gaura Bazar area.

The shocking incident happened on Friday, when the teenager (taking advantage of her parents absence in the house) took the minor to the bushes near a nullah close to the locality where they live, on the pretext of giving chocolates and plucking guavas for her.

When the minor fell in his trap, he sexually assaulted her and even thrashed her badly when she resisted his act.

The minor was found by family members and neighbours bleeding from her private parts near the bushes in the evening and subsequently a case of sexual assault under relevant IPC sections, besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the teenager, who has been detained, the Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

The other case was reported at Panagar police station in Jabalpur district only, also on Friday. The family of a Class V student 10-year-old girl reported to the police that their daughter was sexually assaulted by an unidentified student inside the private school’s toilet, which reportedly had no latches.

The alleged incident of sexual assault happened on December 5, but was reported to the police surprisingly on December 12. The minor’s family claimed that they only came to know about the incident after their daughter complained pain in her private parts following which she was taken to a woman doctor, who told the parents that the someone had sexually assaulted the minor.

According to the Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh, a case has been registered under relevant IPC sections and POCSO Act and grabs retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed near the school’s toilet are being scanned to track the student who allegedly sexually assaulted the Class V student.