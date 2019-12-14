Home Nation

5-year-old sexually assaulted by teenage neighbour in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Class V girl has been sexually assaulted by a student inside the latch-less toilet of the private school in the state. 

Published: 14th December 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twin shocking incidents of alleged sexual assaults with a five-year-old girl and a Class V student have been reported from two different areas of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Even more shockingly, the Class V student alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a student inside the latch-less toilet of the private school, where she studies.

In the first case, a 15-year-old teenager was detained on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting the five-year-old daughter of a neighbour in Gaura Bazar area.

The shocking incident happened on Friday, when the teenager (taking advantage of her parents absence in the house) took the minor to the bushes near a nullah close to the locality where they live, on the pretext of giving chocolates and plucking guavas for her.

When the minor fell in his trap, he sexually assaulted her and even thrashed her badly when she resisted his act.

The minor was found by family members and neighbours bleeding from her private parts near the bushes in the evening and subsequently a case of sexual assault under relevant IPC sections, besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the teenager, who has been detained, the Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

The other case was reported at Panagar police station in Jabalpur district only, also on Friday. The family of a Class V student 10-year-old girl reported to the police that their daughter was sexually assaulted by an unidentified student inside the private school’s toilet, which reportedly had no latches.

The alleged incident of sexual assault happened on December 5, but was reported to the police surprisingly on December 12. The minor’s family claimed that they only came to know about the incident after their daughter complained pain in her private parts following which she was taken to a woman doctor, who told the parents that the someone had sexually assaulted the minor.

According to the Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh, a case has been registered under relevant IPC sections and POCSO Act and grabs retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed near the school’s toilet are being scanned to track the student who allegedly sexually assaulted the Class V student.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur POCSO Amit Singh
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp