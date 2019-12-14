Home Nation

Citizenship Act : 85 arrested, situation under control in Assam, says DGP

The situation is under control and police will take stern action against people indulging in violence, Mahanta said.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Protest, CAB, Anti-CAB

A man rides past a torched vehicle set on fire by anti-CAB protestors at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said 85 people have been arrested so far in connection with violent incidents during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The situation is under control and police will take stern action against people indulging in violence, Mahanta said.

"Incidents of stone-pelting, setting vehicles on fire and attacking life and property have been videographed. We will identify the persons involved and take action against them," the DGP told PTI.

Mahanta said "bad elements" who had infiltrated the protests to create disturbances have been arrested.

"Action will be taken against any person or organisation found inciting violence," he said.

ALSO READ | Negligible number of people to benefit from amended Citizenship Act: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Observing that adequate forces have been deployed, Mahanta said police acted with restraint during the agitations and took action only during extreme situations.

The DGP urged people not to believe or spread rumours.

"Anyone coming across any rumour should inform their local police station about it," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Assam Director General of Police Assam DGP Citizenship act CAB Citizenship Bill
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp