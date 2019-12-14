Home Nation

Bengal BJP bypoll loss not due to NRC: Party report

In the report, factionalism was identified as the main reason with other causes like—overconfidence resulted by the party’s impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal BJP has prepared its internal report on the reasons behind the whitewash in the Assembly bypolls and held three reasons responsible for the defeat.

The NRC though, does not feature among the three reasons.

In the report, factionalism was identified as the main reason with two other causes being —overconfidence resulted by the party’s impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and failure to counter Trinamool’s intensive poll campaign. The report will be submitted to BJP’s national leadership in Delhi.

Elaborating the reasons that might have triggered the debacle in the by-elections, BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh had said the party’s Bengal unit failed to take voters into confidence on National Register of Citizens issue.

The state leadership assigned three general secretaries to dig deep and identify the factors that had triggered the results after Union Home minister Amit Shah sought a report.

“The Trinamool took the advantage of our internal conflict over the issue of candidate selection in Kharagpur (Sadar) constituency.

"They had drawn up a battle-line accordingly. The ruling party targeted the 12,000 odd employees of the railway’s workshop and caused a sharp dent on our vote-bank and a major chunk of the railway workers, who supported us in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections shifted their allegiance to the Trinamool,’’ said a BJP leader quoting the report.

Another BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee, who was assigned for Kaliaganj constituency, held the party’s candidate attitude responsibly.

“Our candidate was confident about his victory in the wake of our performance in the LS polls bagging seven seats out of eight in north Bengal region. He left many pockets in the constituency untouched,’’ said the leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal bypolls West Bengal bypolls NRC bjp Bengal BJP
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp