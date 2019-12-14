Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Tea growers feel pinch of Assam protests, fear less production, sales

Transportation of the produce has also been affected due to the ongoing stir, industry insiders said on Saturday.

Published: 14th December 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Assam protest

Assam turned into a tinderbox after Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 12. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Tea growers in Assam have started feeling the pinch of the ongoing protests with partial disruption in production at many gardens and sale of the crop at the Guwahati auction centre being hampered, industry insiders said on Saturday.

Transportation of the produce has also been affected due to the ongoing stir, they said.

"Though winter months are not the peak season, plucking and manufacturing operations in many gardens across the state have been affected amid widespread protest," North Eastern Tea Association adviser Bidyananda Barkakoty told PTI.

Compared to last few years, the weather condition was favourable during this December and the growers were able to produce relatively better quality tea but operations at several estates have been adversely affected by the protests, he added.

"During Tuesday's shutdown, gardens were mostly closed. Plucking activities took place on Friday but not in a full-fledged scale as many workers could not come due to lack of transport," All Assam Small Tea Growers' Association general secretary Karuna Mahnata told PTI.

The legislation has put the state on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

Violent protests broke out in the state earlier this week with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

Planters also said the Tea Board has extended the plucking time till December 19 on account of shortage and non-availability of workers.

The board had earlier asked them to shut plucking and manufacturing operations by mid-December to prevent production of inferior quality tea, according to growers.

Suspension of internet services has also affected their business.

"Due to the internet suspension and violent protests, several tea growers are apprehending that they may face difficulties to pay wages to workers as banking services might be affected. Usually, payments to labourers are made either on Friday or Saturday," Barkakoty said.

Sales of tea at the Guwahati auction centre have also been disrupted.

"Every week, around 40-45 lakh kgs of tea is sold. But, only 15 lakh kg has been sold so far this week," Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers' Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

Barkakoty said planters are also apprehending that if the ongoing protests continue for a prolonged period, the pruning activities and other agricultural processes which usually happen during the winters might get disrupted.

"Several agricultural processes, including pruning, are done during the winters to ensure the quality of tea for the upcoming season. These are time-bound activities. If the protests continue longer and such cold-weather agricultural activities are affected, the industry will face severe impact next season," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Citizenship Act Protests Assam Protests Assam Tea Selling
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp